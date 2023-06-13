Conservative House floor blockade ends but GOP tensions persist

Tensions continue to erupt among Republicans, even after hardline conservatives agreed to end the blockade.

 Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Reuters/FILE

(CNN) — The House advanced a slate of bills Tuesday afternoon, bringing a floor blockade to an end after a tentative agreement was reached between Speaker Kevin McCarthy and hardline conservatives who had brought the chamber floor to a halt in retaliation over how GOP leadership handled the debt ceiling deal.

The stalemate is at an end for now, but tensions continue to erupt in the House Republican conference, including from moderates frustrated and angry at conservatives for halting floor action.

CNN’s Manu Raju and Kristin Wilson contributed to this report.