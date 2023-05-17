Conservative appeals judges tear into Biden administration defense of anti-abortion drug approval

A pack of Mifeprex pills, used to terminate early pregnancies, is displayed in this picture taken May 11, 2022.

 Caitin Ochs/Reuters/FILE

New Orleans (CNN) — A federal appeals court tore apart the Biden administration’s arguments for why the federal government’s regulatory approval of an abortion pill should be left in place – signaling the three-judge panel appointed by Republican presidents will side with a lower court decision to block access to the drug.

The judges on the US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals showed sympathy for the arguments put forward by anti-abortion actors who are challenging the FDA’s 2000 approval of mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortion and the actions taken by the agency since that made the pills easier to obtain.

CNN’s Katherine Dillinger, Chloe Liu, Jessica Schneider and Dan Berman contributed to this report.