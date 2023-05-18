Concern over debt limit talks follows Biden to Group of 7 meeting in Japan

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida prior to a bilateral meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 18.

 Kiyoshi Ota/AP

Hiroshima, Japan (CNN) — President Joe Biden faces his fellow world leaders Friday in Japan under the shadow of a looming default on US debt, a scenario his advisers said risks subverting American leadership and sending the global economy into tailspin.

The risk appears particularly acute as Biden works to rally fellow Group of 7 officials behind a shared approach toward Russia and China. On the first day of the summit talks, the group is planning to unveil a new tightening of sanctions on Moscow – a response to the invasion of Ukraine that relies on the strength of the American financial system.