CNN to host town hall with Nikki Haley on June 4

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, here on March 3, will participate in a live CNN presidential town hall next month in Iowa.

 Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times/Redux/File

(CNN) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will participate in a live CNN presidential town hall next month in Iowa, the network announced Wednesday.

CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper will moderate the event, which will air at 8 p.m. ET on June 4.