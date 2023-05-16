CNN projects Daniel Cameron will win Kentucky GOP governor primary and face Democrat Andy Beshear in the fall

Kentucky voters on Tuesday will choose their candidate to take on Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November. Beshear is pictured here on April 12 in Louisville, Kentucky.

 Michael Swensen/Getty Images

(CNN) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will win his party’s nomination for governor in Tuesday’s primary, CNN projects, setting up a highly anticipated clash this fall with Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Cameron, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, will defeat former diplomat Kelly Craft in a race that was seen as a test of the former president’s influence with Republican primary voters as the 2024 presidential race takes shape. He will now vie to become the state’s first Black governor.

CNN’s Ethan Cohen contributed to this story.