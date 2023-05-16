CNN projects Cherelle Parker will win Democratic nomination for Philadelphia mayor

Mayoral candidates, from left to right, Jeff Brown, Helen Gym, Rebecca Rhynhart, Cherelle Parker, state Rep. Amen Brown and Allan Domb take part in a Democratic primary debate at the WPVI-TV studio in Philadelphia, April 25.

 Matt Rourke/AP

(CNN) — Philadelphia Democrats on Tuesday will nominate Cherelle Parker to be the city’s next mayor, CNN projects, the 100th in its history and the first Black woman to hold the top job.

Parker, who had the support of influential unions and local elected leaders, will enter the general election as an overwhelming favorite in a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans 7-to-1.