CNN Exclusive: New Hampshire GOP Gov. Sununu says he will not run for president in 2024

In this November 2022 photo, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference in Orlando, Florida.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

(CNN) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a frequent Republican critic of former President Donald Trump, said Monday in an exclusive interview with CNN’s Dana Bash that he will not seek the party’s 2024 presidential nomination.

“We’ve taken the last six months to really kind of look at things, where everything is. And I’ve made the decision not to run for president on the Republican ticket in 2024,” Sununu told Bash.