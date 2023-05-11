The CIA inspector general has opened an independent investigation into the agency's alleged mishandling of sexual assault and harassment cases involving its officers, according to a senior CIA official and an official from the watchdog's office.

The watchdog's decision to initiate a "special review" comes as the CIA has come under growing scrutiny for its handling of sexual assault and harassment allegations and marks the beginning of a formal investigation into claims that the agency has "grossly mishandled" a number of cases.