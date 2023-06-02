CIA director visited China last month as US seeks to reset relations

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and China's Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu are pictured here in a split image.

 Getty Images/AP

(CNN) — CIA Director Bill Burns secretly traveled to China last month, a US official told CNN Friday, amid efforts by the United States to reset relations with Beijing after a year of extremely heightened tensions.

According to the US official, Burns “met with Chinese counterparts and emphasized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication in intelligence channels.”