Christie: Prosecutors have 'very, very compelling case' in Trump docs probe
Washington (CNN) — Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie on Sunday labeled Donald Trump and his team “the Corleones with no experience” after additional charges were filed against the former president over his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office.

“This is bad stuff. And you can’t say there was no underlying potential crime here,” Christie told CNN’s Kasie Hunt on “State of the Union” after comparing Trump and his allies to the fictional Corleone family from “The Godfather.”

CNN’s Alayna Treene and David Wright contributed to this report.