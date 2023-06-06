Chris Christie kicks off 2024 campaign with sharp attacks on Trump

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, pictured here on April 20, is set to enter the 2024 Republican presidential primary on Tuesday.

 Charles Krupa/AP

(CNN) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie kicked off his second presidential campaign on Tuesday with a lacerating indictment of former President Donald Trump, calling his ally-turned-rival a “lonely, self-consumed mirror hog” who, by force of personality alone, represents a threat to the republic.

At a town hall event in New Hampshire, Christie – who endorsed Trump after dropping out of the 2016 primary and then became a close adviser to the former president ahead of the 2020 election – described his past support as an error and urged Republicans to join him in rejecting the GOP front-runner.

Fredreka Schouten contributed to this report.