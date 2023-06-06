Chris Christie files to run for 2024 Republican presidential nomination

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, pictured here on April 20, is set to enter the 2024 Republican presidential primary on Tuesday.

 Charles Krupa/AP

(CNN) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie filed to run for president on Tuesday ahead of announcing his second bid for the White House and kicking off another clash with former President Donald Trump, the GOP frontrunner and a former Christie ally.

His Tuesday evening announcement will come a day after fellow GOP moderate Chris Sununu, the governor of New Hampshire, opted against running and less than 24 hours before former Vice President Mike Pence officially enters the race. Like in 2016, Christie will seek to appeal to more traditionally conservative, establishment-friendly Republicans – and hope that he can emerge as a foil to Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a rapidly growing field.

Fredreka Schouten contributed to this report.