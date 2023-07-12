Chris Christie and Tim Scott announce they’ve reached donor threshold to make GOP debate stage

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks at a town hall event in Manchester, New Hampshire, on June 6.

 Sophie Park/Reuters

(CNN) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and the campaign of South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott both said Wednesday they’ve reached the number of individual donors that the Republican National Committee is requiring candidates to have in order to make the GOP debate stage in August.

“I am glad to be able to tell people tonight, Anderson, that last night we went past 40,000 unique donors in just 35 days,” Christie told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on “AC360.”

CNN’s Fredreka Schouten contributed to this report.