Casper Star-Tribune: Judge blocks Wyoming’s first-in-nation ban on medication abortion

Medication abortion will remain legal in Wyoming for now after Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens blocked the state’s ban on abortion pills on June 22. Owens is seen here on June 2 in Jackson, Wyoming.

 Bradly J. Boner/Jackson Hole News & Guide/Pool/AP

(CNN) — Medication abortion will remain legal in Wyoming for now after a district judge on Thursday blocked the state’s ban on abortion pills, according to the Casper Star-Tribune.

The law, intended to take effect July 1, would have prohibited the prescription, sale and use of abortion pills – the first such measure in the nation. It joins the state’s near-total abortion ban, which has also been halted as legal challenges play out.