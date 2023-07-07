JOHNSTON, Iowa (CNN) — In a packed barn of more than 100 attendees, Florida first lady Casey DeSantis had the crowd laughing as she recalled bringing her 5-year-old daughter with her to an event last year.

“All of a sudden, who comes trotting back out on stage is Madison DeSantis, right? And you’re thinking what in the world is going on? And I start to get this tug-tug-tug-tug-tug on my shirtsleeve. Right? Do you know what she needed? She had to go to the bathroom, yeah,” she said Thursday.