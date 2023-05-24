(CNN) — Multiple law enforcement officers and two US Capitol staff members stood before a federal judge in Washington, DC, on Wednesday and recounted their terror as a mob breached the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, as several Oath Keepers members are set to be sentenced for seditious conspiracy.

Metropolitan Police Officer Christopher Owens, US Capitol Police Special Agent David Lazarus, USCP Officer Harry Dunn, former Senate Chamber Assistant Regina Brown and Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s chief of staff Terri McCullough, testified how the riot changed them and spoke of their lasting physical and mental scars.