Cannon schedules July 14 hearing on how classified materials will be handled in Trump documents case

Former President Donald Trump delivers remarks outside the clubhouse at the Trump National Golf Club on June 13 in Bedminster, New Jersey.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — The first hearing for Donald Trump and the special counsel’s office before Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago documents case will be in Fort Pierce, Florida, on July 14.

The hearing is set to discuss pretrial issues around classification, with Cannon on Monday granting a request from special counsel Jack Smith that she hold the hearing under the Classified Information Procedures Act.