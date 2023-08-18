U.S. President Joe Biden will host the leaders of Japan and South Korea to strengthen relations with America's pacific allies. CNN's Paula Newton speaks with Andrew Yeo, Sr. Fellow & S. Korea-Korea Foundation Chair at the Brookings Institution about the significance of the trilateral summit.

(CNN) — On a fall day in September, two men sat watching movies about cowboys and the Old West at a rustic retreat in Maryland.

It could have been a relaxing way to spend a weekend – except the men were President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, and it was the height of the Cold War.