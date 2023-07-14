(CNN) — California voters will have the chance to remove language barring same-sex marriage from their state’s constitution in 2024’s general election.

The California Senate passed a proposed constitutional amendment on Thursday that would repeal Proposition 8 – which voters approved in 2008 to ban the state from recognizing same-sex marriages. The state Senate voted 31-0 to repeal the proposition, with all but one of the chamber’s eight Republicans not casting a vote. The California Assembly passed the measure in June with the two thirds majority needed to place it on the ballot in 2024.