'This is student government': Newsom mocks impeachment inquiry into Biden
(CNN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom mocked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, describing the Republican majority’s actions as “student government” in an interview with CNN.

Still, Newsom told CNN’s Dana Bash on Monday that he doesn’t “love” the use of family connections for money. Biden’s son Hunter Biden earned of millions of dollars in places like Ukraine and China while his father had a large role in the Obama administration’s foreign policy efforts.