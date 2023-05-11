Britain has delivered long-range 'Storm Shadow' cruise missiles to Ukraine ahead of expected counteroffensive, sources say

The United Kingdom has supplied Ukraine with multiple Storm Shadow cruise missiles - pictured here at a Dubai Air Show in 2005.

 Rabih Moghrabi/AFP/Getty Images

The United Kingdom has delivered multiple "Storm Shadow" cruise missiles to Ukraine, giving the nation a new long-range strike capability in advance of a highly anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces, multiple senior Western officials told CNN.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, calling the donation Ukraine's "best chance to defend themselves against Russia's continued brutality," confirmed the transaction on Thursday after CNN exclusively reported the deal.

CNN's Tim Lister and Vasco Cotovio contributed reporting.