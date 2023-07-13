Brett Kavanaugh: Supreme Court is ‘government at its finest’

Justice Brett Kavanaugh is pictured here.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

Bloomington, Minnesota (CNN) — As Justice Brett Kavanaugh described the operations of the current Supreme Court on Thursday, he lauded it as “government at its finest.”

He latched onto the phrase as he appeared in suburban Minneapolis before a group of federal judges from the midwest, the first public appearance of any of the nine justices since their contentious session closed in late June and amid growing controversy over their lack of a formal ethics code.