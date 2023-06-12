Border Patrol veteran Jason Owens tapped to lead agency

Jason Owens will take over as Border Patrol chief.

 Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images

(CNN) — A longtime veteran of the US Border Patrol will be its next chief, the Biden administration has announced.

Jason Owens, who has been overseeing the typically busy Del Rio Sector of the US-Mexico border, will take over as Border Patrol chief, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.