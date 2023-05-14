Border chief says it's 'too early' to know if migrant surge has peaked

 Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday that it is "too early" to know whether the surge in migrants at the US southern border has peaked since the expiration of Title 42 last week.

"The numbers we have experienced over the past few days are markedly down over what they were prior to the end of Title 42," he told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."

CNN's Nikki Carvajal contributed to this report.