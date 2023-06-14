Blinken to travel to China this weekend as US looks to reset relations after spy balloon incident

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Beijing this weekend.

 Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters/FILE

(CNN) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Beijing this weekend, the State Department announced on Wednesday – a significant trip that comes as the Biden administration navigates its complicated relationship with China.

The top US diplomat will travel to the Chinese capital as the United States works to rectify normal channels of communications amid ongoing tensions between the two nations, including two military-related incidents in recent weeks. Blinken was originally set to travel to Beijing in early February, but postponed his trip due to a Chinese spy balloon transiting the US.