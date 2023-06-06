Blinken meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, here on Friday, June 2, is expected to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia.

 Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva/AFP/Getty Images

Washington (CNN) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after midnight in Jeddah, a State Department spokesperson told CNN, making the latest step toward rapprochement between the US government and the de facto leader of a key US ally.

Relations between the two countries have been strained in recent years following the torture and murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, for which a US intelligence report held the Crown Prince responsible. But in the wake of fluctuating oil prices over the past year – Saudi Arabia this week said it will slash oil output starting in July as part of an effort by producers to shore up crude prices – the Biden administration has sought to reengage with the kingdom.