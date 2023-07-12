Blinken meets top Chinese diplomat on sidelines of ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets then Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, July 9, 2022.

 Stefani Reynolds/Pool/Reuters

(CNN) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on Thursday – the latest in a series of increased high-level interactions between Washington and Beijing.

Wang Yi, who is the top foreign policy chief for the Chinese Communist Party, is attending the diplomatic gathering in place of China’s Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, who is unable to attend due to health reasons, Reuters reported, citing a spokesman for his ministry.