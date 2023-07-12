Blinken meets top Chinese diplomat as efforts to ramp down tensions continue

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets then Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, July 9, 2022.

 Stefani Reynolds/Pool/Reuters

(CNN) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken “had candid and constructive discussions on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues” with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on Thursday – the latest in a series of increased high-level interactions between Washington and Beijing.

Their meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta comes less than a month after the two met in Beijing for what was also described by the US as “candid and constructive” conversation.