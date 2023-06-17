Blinken lands in China for high-stakes visit amid rising tensions

Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a statement to the press with the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy before an EU-US Energy Council Ministerial Meeting in Brussels on April 4.

 John Thys/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Beijing for a high-stakes visit meant to steer relations between the United States and China back on course after months of inflamed tensions between the two nations.

Officials from both governments have signaled low expectations for the visit, with a senior State Department official telling reporters earlier this week that he does not expect “a long list of deliverables.”