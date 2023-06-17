Blinken holds high-stakes talks in China amid rising tensions between world’s two superpowers

Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a statement to the press with the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy before an EU-US Energy Council Ministerial Meeting in Brussels on April 4.

 John Thys/AFP/Getty Images

Beijing (CNN) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken kicked off talks with senior Chinese officials in Beijing on Sunday at the start of a high-stakes visit meant to steer relations back on course after months of inflamed tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Blinken is the first secretary of state to travel to China in five years and the most senior US official to make such a mission since President Joe Biden took office in early 2021.