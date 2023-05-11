Blinken announces Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's retirement

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, seen here on February 24, is expected to depart her post this summer.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images/FILE

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is retiring from her role as second in command at the State Department, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Friday.

"It is with profound gratitude that I thank Wendy R. Sherman for her service to the Department and the American people as Deputy Secretary of State," Blinken said in a statement.

CNN's Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.