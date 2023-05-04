A bipartisan group of senators led by Republican Thom Tillis of North Carolina and independent Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona introduced immigration legislation Thursday intended to counter an influx of migrants expected at the border when a Covid-era border restriction ends next week.

The legislation is not a true extension of Title 42, which allowed border authorities to quickly expel certain migrants citing a public health emergency, and it's not expected to pass before the border policy expires.

Ted Barrett and Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this report.