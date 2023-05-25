(CNN) — In Washington, honoring America’s Vietnam veterans is not a partisan issue. A bipartisan group of lawmakers, including military veterans Reps. Mike Waltz and Seth Moulton, participated in a volunteer cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial ahead of Memorial Day. Waltz, a combat-decorated Green Beret, has led the effort in hand-washing the memorial in Washington in recent years.

“It’s good for us as members of Congress to come down here to see these 58,000 names,” Waltz, a Florida Republican, told Jake Tapper on “CNN This Morning.” “This is good for Americans to see us coming together, setting our differences aside and appreciating that freedom isn’t free,” Waltz said.