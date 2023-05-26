(CNN) — President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden welcomed the 2023 NCAA women’s basketball champions, the Louisiana State University Tigers, to the White House on Friday, celebrating their accomplishments and the example they’ve set for the country.

“You didn’t just play basketball, you didn’t just make history, you showed us – girls and boys, women and men – what it means to be a champion. You gave us hope and joy, a way to find that fire in ourselves. And most of all, the chance to see you soar. Thank you for giving us those gifts,” the first lady said.