(CNN) — President Joe Biden welcomed the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs to the White House Monday, offering effusive praise for players’ performance on and off the field.

“Most important, as much as these guys know about football, they know about life and how to use their platform to make a difference,” Biden said during the South Lawn ceremony. “Speaking out for racial justice, honoring veterans as you do, supporting tutors and mentors for local schools – this is an organization that emphasizes community service and encourages players to create their own charitable organizations, which many have done, and it matters. You’re showing the power of one of the most elusive things in the world: Unity.”