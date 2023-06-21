Biden welcomes Indian PM Modi to the White House for elaborate state visit that’s fraught with trade-offs

US President Joe Biden (L) talks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the opening of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali in November 2022.

 Bay Ismoyo/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House this week for a state visit – the most elevated form of American diplomacy – required President Joe Biden to make certain trade-offs.

Modi, massively popular in India, has demonstrated a drift toward authoritarianism that has worried the West. He’s cracked down on dissent, targeted journalists and introduced policies that human rights groups say discriminate against Muslims.

CNN’s Donald Judd contributed to this report.