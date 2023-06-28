Biden unveils his 2024 sales pitch for ‘Bidenomics.’ Is anyone buying?

President Joe Biden speaks during a high-speed internet infrastructure announcement in the White House in Washington, DC, on June 26. Biden’s top economic advisers believe the worst effects of inflation are in the rear-view mirror.

Chicago (CNN) — President Joe Biden’s top economic advisers believe the worst effects of inflation are in the rear-view mirror. They are increasingly confident the economy is heading for a soft-landing, averting a recession. And a growing number of economists are beginning to agree.

There’s just one problem: most Americans are convinced the economy is in bad shape, and they blame the president.