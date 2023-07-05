Biden tries to send a message to allies and adversaries alike during sit-down with Sweden’s PM

(CNN) — When President Joe Biden sat down with Sweden’s prime minister on Wednesday – just a week before the annual NATO summit – he hoped to send a message to allies and adversaries alike.

To Turkey and Hungary – two NATO allies who have yet to green-light Sweden’s accession to NATO – Biden sought to demonstrate the unwavering nature of the US’ commitment to Sweden joining the alliance, administration officials said. And to adversaries like Russia, administration officials hoped to send another strong signal support for strengthening the military partnership with Sweden, regardless of its status as a NATO member country.