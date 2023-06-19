(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Monday touted his administration’s record on climate change, which he called “the most aggressive climate action ever,” while hitting Republicans in Congress for trying to block it.

“What we’re seeing here is an amazing success story of how you can work together to make our communities more climate resilient – that matters, it matters, resiliency matters,” he said from the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, California, after a tour.