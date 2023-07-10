Biden to meet with Zelensky during NATO summit

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during the G7 Summit at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima, Japan, May 21.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Vilnius, Lithuania (CNN) — President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the NATO summit on Wednesday, an official familiar with the meeting has confirmed.

The meeting will mark a sign of unity as Zelensky’s attendance at the summit had been in question. Russia’s war in Ukraine is among the top agenda items for NATO leaders along with discussing a future pathway for the war-torn country to join the alliance, which has prompted some division among leaders.