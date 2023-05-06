President Joe Biden is expected to deliver the commencement speech at Howard University this month, a historically Black university in Washington. The commencement is scheduled for May 13.

The White House confirmed to CNN that Biden will also give the keynote address at the United States Air Force Academy's commencement in El Paso County, Colorado, on June 1. He disclosed that appearance last month at the White House when he presented the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the Air Force's football team, the Falcons.