Biden to appoint coordinator to address book bans ahead of Pride Month event

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on a deal struck with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the national debt limit in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on May 28.

 Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will appoint a new federal coordinator to address the increase in book bans enacted across different states – part of a slew of new actions the administration will announce on Thursday aimed at protecting the LGBTQ+ community.

Biden will announce the actions ahead of hosting what White House Domestic Policy Adviser Neera Tanden called “the largest Pride celebration in White House history.” The celebration on the South Lawn will demonstrate “that LGBTQ people belong in the People’s House,” she said.