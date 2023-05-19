Biden tells G7 allies the US will support joint F-16 training effort for Ukrainians

President Joe Biden walks alongside British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to a flower wreath laying ceremony at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan on Friday.

 Susan Walsh/Pool/AP

(CNN) — President Joe Biden informed G7 leaders on Friday that the US will support a joint effort with allies and partners to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth generation aircraft, including F-16s, a senior administration official tells CNN.

The training is not expected to happen in the US, the official said, and will likely happen entirely in Europe. But US personnel will participate in the training alongside allies and partners in Europe, the official said. It is expected to take several months to complete.