Biden slams Tuberville’s block of military promotions as ‘irresponsible’ and ‘jeopardizing US security’

United States President Joe Biden (L) and Finland's President Sauli Niinisto are pictured at a joint press conference after the US-Nordic leaders summit in Helsinki on July 13, 2023.

 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville is being “irresponsible” and jeopardizing national security by blocking military promotions over his objections to the Defense Department’s reproductive health policies.

“I’d be willing to talk to him if I thought there was any possibility he would change position on this. He’s jeopardizing US security with what he’s doing,” Biden said during a news conference in Helsinki, Finland, when asked by CNN about Tuberville’s position.

CNN’s Lauren Fox, Nicky Robertson, Clare Foran, Haley Britzky and Oren Liebermann contributed to this report.