Biden signs debt ceiling deal into law, averting historic default

The White House Twitter account tweeted this image on June 3, 2023, saying, "Today, President Biden signed the bipartisan budget agreement into law -- avoiding a first-ever default while protecting key investments in the American people."

 The White House/Twitter

(CNN) — President Joe Biden signed into law Saturday a bill to suspend the nation’s debt limit through January 1, 2025, to avert a first-ever US default.

“I just signed into law a bipartisan budget agreement that prevents a first-ever default while reducing the deficit, safeguarding Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, and fulfilling our scared obligation to our veterans,” Biden said in a tweet, which was accompanied by a short video of him signing the bill.

