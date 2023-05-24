(CNN) — President Joe Biden is set to announce on Thursday that he will nominate Air Force chief of staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to a defense official familiar with the plans.

The decision follows Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s recommendation to pick Brown as the military’s next top officer, the official said. If confirmed, it would be the first time in US history that both of the Defense Department’s top leaders – the secretary of defense and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs – are African American.