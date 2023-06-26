Biden says the US and its allies had nothing to do with Wagner Group’s rebellion against Russia

President Joe Biden said the US and its Western allies had "nothing to do" with Saturday's events in Russia, where Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin allegedly incited an armed rebellion against the Kremlin.

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Monday sought to distance the United States from the weekend rebellion in Russia, insisting in his first public remarks since the episode that the West had nothing to do with the mutiny.

Speaking from the White House, Biden suggested it was too early to say how the situation would unfold going forward. And he said he may speak again with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to coordinate their response after conferring in a phone call Sunday.