Biden says the gun safety movement has reached a ‘tipping point’ as he marks one year since passage of major legislation

President Joe Biden, here on June 14, on Friday is marking one year since the passage of the first major gun safety legislation during a summit in Connecticut.

 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Friday marked one year since the passage of the first major gun safety legislation in a generation during a summit in Connecticut, as gun violence reaches record levels in the United States and additional congressional action remains stalled.

In remarks at the National Safer Communities Summit in Connecticut, the president delivered an impassioned speech on taking further steps to protect communities, arguing that he believes the movement has reached a “tipping point.”