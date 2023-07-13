(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said he is “serious” about a prisoner exchange to free wrongfully detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich from Russia.

“I’m serious about a prisoner exchange. I’m serious about doing what we can to free Americans who are being illegally held in Russia or anywhere else for that matter. And that process is underway,” Biden said at a news conference in Helsinki.

CNN’s Allie Malloy contributed to this report.