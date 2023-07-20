President Joe Biden posted a campaign ad promoting his legislative wins by using clips from a recent speech GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gave at the Turning Point Action Conference, where she compared Biden to Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson.

(CNN) — When President Joe Biden returns to Pennsylvania on Thursday, his message will be similar to the one he’s delivered on many of his 26 previous visits to the commonwealth since taking office.

Biden’s economic message is now branded under the name “Bidenomics.” But the push to remind voters of his achievements on infrastructure, jobs and manufacturing has been underway for much of his presidency, particularly in the battlegrounds like Pennsylvania that will decide next year’s election.